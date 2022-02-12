Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $76,111.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.67 or 0.06837660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00180900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

