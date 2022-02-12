Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $98,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.