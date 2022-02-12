Emera (EMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emera (TSE:EMA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$58.81 on Friday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$63.71. The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

