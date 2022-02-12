EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

