EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

