Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $10.92 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

