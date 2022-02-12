Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $10.92 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.34.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.