Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

