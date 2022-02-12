Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of ECIFF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 6,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

