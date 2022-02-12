Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

