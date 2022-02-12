Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

