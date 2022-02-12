ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.39. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

