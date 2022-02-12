Echelon Wealth Partners Lowers Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to Hold

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE ADW.A opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.34. Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

