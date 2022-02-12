Echelon Wealth Partners Lowers Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to Hold

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE ADW.A opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.34. Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
