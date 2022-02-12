Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 15.9%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares dropped 15.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 5,975,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,673,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

