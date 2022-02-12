Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,291 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.41% of CDW worth $100,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CDW by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 566,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

