Eaton Vance Management Sells 26,019 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $170,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.