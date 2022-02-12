Eaton Vance Management Sells 14,373 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of American International Group worth $115,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

AIG stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

