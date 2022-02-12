Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,297 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.37% of Sysco worth $147,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

