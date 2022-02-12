Eaton Vance Management Has $121.46 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 261.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $121,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

MTB stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

