Eaton Vance Management Has $105.27 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $105,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 166,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 162,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000.

TSM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

