Eaton Vance Management Has $105.27 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $105,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 166,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 162,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000.
TSM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
