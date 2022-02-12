Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of CrowdStrike worth $135,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -193.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

