Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period.

CEV stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

