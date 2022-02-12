easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.23) to GBX 620 ($8.38) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

