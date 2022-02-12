easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.23) to GBX 620 ($8.38) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.00.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.