easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 855 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 855 ($11.56) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.29) on Friday, reaching GBX 706 ($9.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 664.90.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36). Insiders have bought a total of 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

