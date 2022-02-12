Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $271,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.