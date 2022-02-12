East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $146,416.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

