Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. 5,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

