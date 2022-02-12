Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

