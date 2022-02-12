e-Money Market Cap Hits $19.22 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $19.22 million and $852,985.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

