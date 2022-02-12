Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 24.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 364,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

