Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,978 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

