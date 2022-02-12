Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 6,151 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

