Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

