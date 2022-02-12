Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $627,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.38. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

