Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.