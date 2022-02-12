Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,907 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

