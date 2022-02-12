DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP Sells 53,831 Shares

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DXC stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

