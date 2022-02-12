DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,980,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

