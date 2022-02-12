Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 700 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69.

On Monday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $1,918,575.12.

Duolingo stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,908,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

