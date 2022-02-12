Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

