Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,387,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $135,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.4% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

