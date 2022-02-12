DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.91. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

DTE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. 821,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,802. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.