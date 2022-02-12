DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

