dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

DRRKF remained flat at $$675.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

