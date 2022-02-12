Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $96.80

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.80, but opened at $91.77. Diodes shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 384 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock worth $5,272,446. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

