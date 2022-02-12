Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $96.80

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.80, but opened at $91.77. Diodes shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 384 shares traded.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.
In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock worth $5,272,446. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.