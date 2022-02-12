Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,012 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $131,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

