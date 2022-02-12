Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,605 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $138,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $217,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

TTEK stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

