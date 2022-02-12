Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 328,127 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,679,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $142,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $21.53 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

