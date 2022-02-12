Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,874 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $144,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.