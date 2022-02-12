Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $133,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST opened at $391.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

