Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $139,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

HELE opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.47. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $199.86 and a one year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

